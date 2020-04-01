Ty Dolla Sign Previews Unreleased Song With Nipsey Hussle & Cardi B

The three Atlantic recording artists teamed up for a collab before Nip's passing.

(AllHipHop News) Yesterday (March 31), the music world celebrated the life of Ermias "Nipsey Hussle" Asghedom. One year ago on that date, the Los Angeles rapper was tragically murdered outside his Marathon Clothing store.

Nipsey’s close friend and frequent collaborator YG used his social media to honor the late entrepreneur/activist. At one point, YG got on Instagram Live with R & B singer Ty Dolla $ign and viewers got a special surprise.

Ty played an unreleased track featuring Nipsey Hussle and Cardi B during the IG Live session. It is not clear when the song was recorded, but last year, the Bronx-bred rapstress mentioned having a collaboration with Hussle that was supposedly created two years prior.

Nipsey’s Victory Lap and Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy were both nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. After IOP won the golden gramophone that year, Nip congratulated his Atlantic Records labelmate by posting on Instagram, “WHEN ITS YO TIME...ITS YO TIME! Congrats to @iamcardib on Her Grammy for Best Rap Album & Also being Tha 1st female to Do it!”

The All Money In No Money Out head also stated on the Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show, "I seen certain people, even on my timeline, [saying,] 'Man, you got cheated.' Nah, we ain't doing that. That ain't the convo. That was her time. [Cardi] got what she deserved."

One day after winning the Grammy, Cardi thanked Nipsey for the support on her own Instagram page. She also tweeted in August of that year, “When I won Nipsey said on a comment to me WHEN [IT’S] YOUR TIME [IT’S] YOUR TIME! Now when I speak to upcoming [artists] or people who ask me for advice I tell them the same thing! WHEN IS YOUR TIME IS YOUR TIME and when it comes don’t let nobody take that special moment away from you!”