AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Ty Dolla Sign Previews Unreleased Song With Nipsey Hussle & Cardi B

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The three Atlantic recording artists teamed up for a collab before Nip's passing.

(AllHipHop News) Yesterday (March 31), the music world celebrated the life of Ermias "Nipsey Hussle" Asghedom. One year ago on that date, the Los Angeles rapper was tragically murdered outside his Marathon Clothing store.

Nipsey’s close friend and frequent collaborator YG used his social media to honor the late entrepreneur/activist. At one point, YG got on Instagram Live with R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign and viewers got a special surprise.

Ty played an unreleased track featuring Nipsey Hussle and Cardi B during the IG Live session. It is not clear when the song was recorded, but last year, the Bronx-bred rapstress mentioned having a collaboration with Hussle that was supposedly created two years prior.

Nipsey’s Victory Lap and Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy were both nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. After IOP won the golden gramophone that year, Nip congratulated his Atlantic Records labelmate by posting on Instagram, “WHEN ITS YO TIME...ITS YO TIME! Congrats to @iamcardib on Her Grammy for Best Rap Album & Also being Tha 1st female to Do it!”

The All Money In No Money Out head also stated on the Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show, "I seen certain people, even on my timeline, [saying,] 'Man, you got cheated.' Nah, we ain't doing that. That ain't the convo. That was her time. [Cardi] got what she deserved."

One day after winning the Grammy, Cardi thanked Nipsey for the support on her own Instagram page. She also tweeted in August of that year, “When I won Nipsey said on a comment to me WHEN [IT’S] YOUR TIME [IT’S] YOUR TIME! Now when I speak to upcoming [artists] or people who ask me for advice I tell them the same thing! WHEN IS YOUR TIME IS YOUR TIME and when it comes don’t let nobody take that special moment away from you!”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Backtracks On Joe Exotic Support Just Before Explosive "N##ger" Video Leaks

Cardi B pulled her support for Joe Exotic just before a video of the imprisoned "Tiger King" spouting off racist comments hit the net.

AllHipHop Staff

Ex-Gangmember Says 'Nipsey Hussle "Forgot The Rules Of The Streets"

According to an ol’ head affiliated with the gang culture on the BBC Three documentary, "The Mysterious Murder Of Nipsey Hussle," the rapper was killed because he forgot the rules of the street.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PetefromtheHs

Cardi B On Starting A GoFundMe Account For "Tiger King" Joe Exotic: I Was Just Playing

The controversial zoo operator, country singer, and failed politician is featured in a popular Netflix program.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

RAP DEO CREDO

Rihanna Says UK Is Just As Racist As America

Rihanna says the UK is just the "same" as the United States when it comes to race relations.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Youngboy247

Tory Lanez Vows To Start Community Centers Around The World

The "Chixtape" emcee took to his social media to muse out loud about social responsibility and his visionary mission to give back.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Fears The Worst As Coronavirus Spreads In Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine's current facility has five inmates quarantined, with three inmates awaiting test results and the rapper is terrified, so he's asking a judge to release him immediately!

GrouchyGreg

Rihanna, JAY-Z Tap Into Personal Wallets For Victims Of The COVID-19

Rihanna donated “an undisclosed supply of personal protective equipment” to the state of New York, prompting Governor Andrew Cuomo to respond via tweet.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

DJ Jazzy Jeff Fears Coronavirus After Bought With Pneumonia In His Lungs

Prayers up to DJ Jazzy Jeff and his family, as the legendary DJ recovers from a bought of pneumonia, leading him to fear he may have contracted the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Rihanna Vows To Have At Least Three Kids In In The Next Ten Years

Rihanna is ready to jump into motherhood, and she already has her family goals lined up.

AllHipHop Staff

Offset Demands Trolls Cut The "Negative Energy" With Cheating Claims

Rap star Offset hopped on social media to address a viral video of him hiding his phone when his wife Cardi B enters the room.

AllHipHop Staff