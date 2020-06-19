AllHipHop
Tyga Announces All-Expenses-Paid Vacation Giveaway For COVID-19 First Responders

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Plus, watch the music video for T-Raww's new song titled "Vacation."

(AllHipHop News) California-based performer Tyga teamed up with Karisma Hotels & Resorts to give away 10 all-expenses-paid trips to the Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun. The vacation packages are open to first responders fighting COVID-19 and injustice.

“So many people have been suffering over the past six months,” says Tyga. “They’re working harder without any sort of break in sight. So, I wanted to help. That’s what we’re doing with Karisma. Right now, everyone deserves a vacation to recharge, stay healthy, and relax. I hope we can celebrate together soon. For now, stay safe out there.”

In order to be considered for the free vacation, entrants can directly text Tyga their stories at 323-402-5545. In addition, the 30-year-old rapper personally contributed $25,000 to the National Bail Out Fund and $25,000 to AWARE-LA.

This week also saw Tyga release his new single "Vacation." A music video for the CashMoneyAp and Cubeatz produced track also landed on YouTube on Friday morning. Tyga, Frank Borin, and Ivanna Borin directed the visuals.

