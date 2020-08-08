AllHipHop
Tyga Being Pressured To Scrap Concert In Belarus This Weekend

AllHipHop Staff

Tyga's upcoming performance in Belarus is being criticized as a political ploy to help an oppressive regime.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Tyga is facing calls from human rights activists to withdraw from plans to perform at a government-sponsored concert in Belarus on the eve of its presidential election.

The "Rack City" hitmaker has been booked to headline the Hip Hop Fireworks gig in the capital city of Minsk on Saturday, but activists claim the event was organized by government officials to "distract protestors from gathering at opposition rallies" as incumbent Alexander Lukashenko is facing the strongest challenge yet to his 26-year authoritarian regime.

Now officials at the U.S.-based Human Rights Foundation have urged Tyga to reconsider his participation, as voters prepare to head to the polls on Sunday.

In an open letter sent to the Hip-Hop star by the Belarusian dictatorship, led by Alexander Lukashenko," in a country where, under his rule, there is "no freedom of speech, no freedom of assembly, and no freedom of association."

HRF president, Thor Halvorssen, explains, "This performance, scheduled for the day before Belarus' elections, is no coincidence. It is an excuse to cancel the opposition's final electoral rally, and prevent ordinary Belarusians from showing their support for freedom and democracy.

"It is also a deliberate attempt to turn attention away from the massive electoral fraud that is already taking place across the country. Simply put: Your concert will serve as propaganda for Lukashenko's authoritarian regime the day before the election."

Halvorssen goes on to note Tyga's "outspoken" support for the Black Lives Matter movement, while also urging his fans to vote in local elections and participate in peaceful protests to help bring about change.

"His support for Lukashenko's regime will greatly undermine the activism he has encouraged in the United States, and provide the Belarusian dictator a useful propaganda stunt," Halvorssen continues.

"We hope he will stand on the side of the people of Belarus as opposed to their oppressor. He must decline the invitation to perform for the dictator."

Representatives for Tyga have yet to respond to the public plea.

