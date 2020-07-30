AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tyga Gets Into The Chicken Business With New Franchise

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper Tyga is getting into a brand new business - the business of selling chicken!

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Tyga wants to sink his teeth into the restaurant industry by launching his own virtual chicken company.

The "Rack City" hitmaker has cooked up the idea for Tyga Bites - baked, boneless, and antibiotic-free chicken tenders - and plans to offer the franchise to bosses at 500 existing U.S. eateries to teach staff members his secret recipe and help them survive during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The tenders will be available in black garlic, lemon black pepper, and peri-peri flavors, while customers can choose from 12 different sauces as dips, including buffalo, chunky blue cheese, garlic parm, homestyle ranch, and mango habanero.

Tyga is also serving up Tyga Tots, his take on the popular fried potato snacks, as well as chocolate chip cookies, and various beverages.

The food will be delivered to customers via online service Grubhub, and the hip-hop star admits the venture, which was concocted before the COVID-19 outbreak, is driven by his love of chicken tenders and nuggets - his go-to foods when he is hard at work in the studio.

"When I'm in the studio or on set, and I want something quick, I don't want something heavy," he told TMZ.

"Chicken nuggets and chicken tenders is probably the most common food worldwide with French fries, so I was like, let's do something but a little healthier."

And keeping the business virtual makes it easier for him as an entrepreneur: "For me, this is kinda safe too," he shares. "I don't have to deal with the headache of opening a restaurant, hiring staff, and doing all that extra stuff, so people who already have that in place can just franchise that (his brand) and do it themselves."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

Akademiks Talks Calling The Police On Meek Mill Over "Green Light" Comment

For months, rappers have been saying the blogger is connected to law enforcement.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

KINGMufasa

A$AP Ferg Drops "Move Ya Hips" Featuring Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO

Watch the visualizer for the self-described Hood Pope's new single.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jermaine Dupri Posts Misleading Hot 100 Chart Stats For Bow Wow's Career

The So So Def label founder asks, "What we talking bout???????"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kehlani Responds To Calls For Her To Remove Tory Lanez From "Can I" Song

A video for the 'It Was Good Until It Wasn't' track is set to drop.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Master P’s $25 Million Battle Over Cannabis Brand Settled

Master P won a victory in court after he settled with a company that tried to wriggle out of a marijuana deal.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

42 Dugg Warns Fans About Pulling Up On Him: "Please Stop That Sh*t"

Lil Baby's protégé suggests his security may misinterpret people's intentions.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Ayedredre

Malik B, Founding Member Of The Roots Dead At 47

Malik B., one of the founding members of The Roots, died today.

Mike Winslow

by

$MKingpin

Megan Fox Says Her Soul "Split In Half" And Became Machine Gun Kelly

MGK and Megan Fox seemed to have fallen in love after collaborating on several projects together.

AllHipHop Staff