Tyga Promises Racy "Fun" On His OnlyFans Account

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Tyga has become the latest celebrity to join adults-only video site OnlyFans.

The hitmaker made the announcement on his Instagram account on Wednesday and now joins the likes of Cardi B, Bella Thorne, and Pia Mia among the stars who are offering fans racy and titillating footage for a fee.

"I got fans, We 'bout to have fun," he captioned a video introduction to his new page.

"Yo, what’s poppin? It’s Tyga, welcome to my OnlyFans," he said in the accompanying video, showcasing himself partying at home with lots of ladies in lingerie and bikinis. "I like you I don’t give af bout yo bf (boyfriend)," Tyga wrote in his OnlyFans page description, which subscribers can sign up to for $14.95 -a-month.

Meanwhile, Thorne and singer Pia Mia have teased an OnlyFans collaboration after posting a shot of themselves hanging out on their social media accounts on Wednesday.