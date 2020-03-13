Tyga Recruits Megan Thee Stallion For "Freak" Single

Listen to the two rap stars talk dirty on the track.

(AllHipHop News) Despite dealing with an ongoing legal fight with her 1501 Certified Entertainment label, Megan Thee Stallion continues to present new content. Her latest release comes in the form of Tyga's "Freak."

Tyga linked with the self-described Houston Hottie for his new 3-minute ode to sex. "Freak" features both T-Raww and Thee Stallion rapping about their need for a partner that can satisfy them.

"I need a freak, freak, freak to rub my hair, hair, hair. I need a freak every day of the week. Put her legs in the air. I want a freak, freak, freak who just don't care, care, care. I need a freak wit a big ass butt, make all the n*ggas stare," says Tyga on the song's hook.

Over the last week, Megan released her Suga EP which includes appearances by Kehlani and Gunna. Plus, she published the self-directed music video for the Suga track "Captain Hook" on March 10.

2019's Legendary was Tyga's most recent full-length project. He worked with Offset, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, J Balvin, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, G-Eazy, Rich The Kid, Swae Lee, YG, and other artists on that effort.