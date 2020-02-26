Tyler Perry's Nephew Dead From Suspicious Prison Suicide

Actor/producer Tyler Perry is dealing with a family tragedy after his nephew killed himself in prison.

(AllHipHop News) Tyler Perry’s family members are demanding answers after the actor and director’s nephew committed suicide behind bars.

Officials at a prison facility near St. Helena Parish in Louisiana insist 26-year-old Gavin Porter hanged himself in his cell on Tuesday night (25Feb20).

But Perry’s sister, who is the dead man’s mom, isn’t convinced he took his own life.

Sources said Porter was placed in solitary confinement after fighting with another inmate over the weekend.

Gavin was arrested for shooting and killing his biological father in 2016.

He pleaded no contest to manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years.

Perry has yet to comment on the family tragedy