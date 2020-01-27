AllHipHop
Login

Tyler, The Creator Addresses The Grammys Putting Black Artists In Rap Or Urban Categories

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The rapper/singer wants to know why he can't be considered Pop.

(AllHipHop News) There were some music insiders that questioned why Tyler, The Creator's Igor was not nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Some Hip Hop heads also wondered why the LP was on the list of Best Rap Album nominations when the project leaned more towards Pop or R&B.

Despite those debates, Igor did pick up the victory for Best Rap Album. Tyler was asked to give his opinion on the Recording Academy's voting process during a backstage interview, and the first-time Grammy winner's answer focused on the connection between race and genre.

"I'm half and half on it. On one side, I'm very grateful that what I made could just be acknowledged in a world like this," said Tyler. "But also it sucks that whenever we - I mean guys that look like me - do anything that's genre-bending they always put it in a rap or urban category. I don't like that 'urban' word. It's just a politically correct way to say the n-word, to me."

He continued, "When I hear that, I'm just like, 'Why can't we just be in Pop?' Half of me feels like the rap nomination was a backhanded compliment... But another half of me is very grateful that the art I made can be acknowledged on a level like this."

It should be noted that African-American artists Lizzo and Lil Nas X won Grammys this year in Pop-centered categories. Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" won for Best Pop Solo Performance, and Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" won for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Kobe Bryant Dies Following Helicopter Crash
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
4
Last Reply· by
Belamy
BelamyRIP Kobe and daughter...this indeed is a great lost.. …
Diddy Saluted By Cardi B, Jay-Z, Beyonce, And More At Pre-Grammy Gala
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Belamy
BelamyThats Cool respect to the Big Man https://www.hotnewnobs.com/2020-grammy-awards-complete-list-of-winners/
Nipsey Hussle Earns His First Grammy For "Racks In The Middle"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Evahgreen
EvahgreenWe love you brah https://babynaija.com/a-reece-selfish-mp3-download/
Meek Mill Almost Brawls With Nicki Minaj's Husband
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
13
Last Reply· by
markmark
markmark There are lot of ways https://www.fakaza.me
Rappers React To News Of Kobe Bryant's Death With 13-Year-Old Daughter In Helicopter Crash
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
3
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedRIP to Kobe and all those on that plane. What a sad day.
50 Cent Clowns Taraji P. Henson Because His New Show Is Replacing "Empire"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBane50’s gonna be 50. Doesn’t he do the same shit to the actors on his own show. He’s right though... the show, as far as I…
Eminem Heading For Another #1 Album With "Music To Be Murdered By"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonIt's a classic album.. no dispute.. …
Lil Nas X Releases "Rodeo" Remix Featuring Nas
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Belamy
BelamyNice vibes https://www.hotnewnobs.com/meek-mill-letter-to-nipsey-ft-roddy-ricch/
Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, More Celebs Mourn Kobe Bryant During Grammy Awards
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
2
Last Reply· by
Belamy
BelamyMay Their Souls rest On https://www.hotnewnobs.com/nike-react-presto-and-undercover-coming-soon-official-images/
President Obama, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson Honor Kobe Bryant After Tragic Death
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonHeartbreaking.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/drake-dababy-meek-mill-more-rappers-mourn-the-death-of-kobe-bryant.html