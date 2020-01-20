Tyler The Creator Hunts Down Woman To Buy Her Sunglasses

(AllHipHop News) Tyler, The Creator purchased a "fire" pair of sunglasses from a woman who was still wearing them on the streets of New York.

The "Earfquake" rapper took a shine to the woman's eyewear and sent his bodyguard to offer her $50 in exchange for the glasses.

According to TMZ.com, a woman was walking down the block in the Chelsea area of the city when Tyler passed her and said, "Your glasses are fire!"

The lady, who was wearing headphones, kept moving until she felt a tap on her shoulder and found Tyler's bodyguard asking to buy her glasses 50.

She reportedly refused at first, but when Tyler's employee upped the ante to $100 for her $10 thrift shop shades, she soon accepted.

The woman was then escorted to a nearby ice cream parlor, where the Yonkers rapper was sat enjoying a treat and handed over the cash.

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith was determined his third "Bad Boys" film, "Bad Boys For Life" would be more than just a "cash grab" after being so disappointed with a "Men In Black" sequel.

The actor reveals it took him a long time to step into the part again because he really wanted it to be right.

And while he did not specify which of his two "Men in Black" sequels he was referring to, Smith notes the disappointing follow-up was a factor in the 17-year time gap between the second and third films in the "Bad Boys" franchise starring him and Martin Lawrence as Miami, Florida police detectives.

"What we tried to do, that was really critical and important to me, is not try to just do the old movies again," Will Smith told U.S late-night host Jimmy Fallon. "You had to take into consideration the time, had to take into consideration how the characters would have grown. And the reason it took so long is because I didn't want to make it just as a cash grab. You know, 'Hey, everybody loves sequels, let's just do a sequel'."

"I had fumbled a couple of my last sequels," he continued. "You know, I wasn't happy with the Men in Black sequel."

Bosses at Sony Pictures are already close to greenlighting Bad Boys 4 after the latest installment topped the box office over the weekend, raking in over $100 million during its first week in theaters.