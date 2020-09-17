AllHipHop
Tyler, The Creator Launches His Own Ice Cream Flavor

AllHipHop Staff

Tyler, The Creator continues his push into the ice cream business with a new flavor called Pluto Bleu.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Tyler, The Creator is releasing a new chilled flavor as part of a collaboration with bosses at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

The artist unveiled the Snowflake flavor last year as part of his deal with bosses at the Ohio-based artisan ice-cream company, and now he has a new offering.

Pluto Bleu comprises of a "blood orange flavor with a bolt of tropical blueberry" according to a press release.

The product was developed under the "Earfquake" hitmaker's Golf le Fleur fashion staple and will be available via the sweet treat brand's website from September 17th and in Jeni’s stores on September 21st.

