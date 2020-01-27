Tyler, the Creator Rocks Wild Outfits To Grammys And Fans React

(AllHipHop News) Tyler, the Creator's wild style had the internet buzzing during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards last night (January 26th).

The rap star strolled the Grammys' red carpet dressed in a red military-like outfit while hauling a pink suitcase.

Later in the night, Tyler donned a pink and magenta color-blocked suit and his trademark bright blonde wig and shades when he performed two singles off his breakthrough album IGOR.

Tyler performed his singles "Earfquake" and "New Magic Wand" along with an appearance beside R & B god Charlie Wilson. Tyler's selection of fashion drew mixed reviews from the Twitter mob.

Regardless of his critics, things worked out for Tyler in the end. IGOR earned Tyler, the Creator a Grammy Award for the year's Best Rap Album.

But Tyler was on the fence about the Grammy Award for IGOR, which many felt should have also been nominated for Album of the Year.

Tyler said being lumped into strictly the Rap categories was almost the same as being called a "n##ger.

"I'm very grateful that what I made could just be acknowledged in a world like this," said Tyler. "But also it sucks that whenever we - I mean guys that look like me - do anything that's genre-bending they always put it in a rap or urban category. I don't like that 'urban' word. It's just a politically correct way to say the n-word, to me."