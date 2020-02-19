Tyler, The Creator Snubs Theresa May During Brit Awards Speech

(AllHipHop News) Tyler, The Creator thanked former Prime Minister Theresa May for banning him from the U.K. during his acceptance speech at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

The Hip-Hop star was prevented from performing in Britain by then Home Secretary May back in 2015, who insisted his music "encourages violence and intolerance of homosexuality."

Almost five years later, with the ban lifted, he was in London to accept the International Male Solo Artist prize at The O2 Arena on Tuesday.

He closed his speech by saying: "I wanna give a special shout out to someone who I hold dear to my heart, who made it so I couldn't come to this country five years ago. I know she's at home p**sed off. Thank you to Theresa May."

May wasn't the only British Conservative politician targeted onstage at the event - quadruple nominee Dave changed the lyrics to his hit, "Black," to call her successor, current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a "racist."

"The truth is our Prime Minister's a real racist," he rapped, before criticizing the way mixed-race royal Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is treated by the U.K. media, and namechecking the Grenfell Tower fire and the Windrush scandal - government failures that caused outrage among Britain's black community.