AllHipHop
Login

Tyler, The Creator Snubs Theresa May During Brit Awards Speech

AllHipHop Staff
by

Tyler, The Creator had some words for former Prime Minister Theresa May, who banned the rapper from the U.K. a few years ago.

(AllHipHop News) Tyler, The Creator thanked former Prime Minister Theresa May for banning him from the U.K. during his acceptance speech at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

The Hip-Hop star was prevented from performing in Britain by then Home Secretary May back in 2015, who insisted his music "encourages violence and intolerance of homosexuality."

Almost five years later, with the ban lifted, he was in London to accept the International Male Solo Artist prize at The O2 Arena on Tuesday.

He closed his speech by saying: "I wanna give a special shout out to someone who I hold dear to my heart, who made it so I couldn't come to this country five years ago. I know she's at home p**sed off. Thank you to Theresa May."

May wasn't the only British Conservative politician targeted onstage at the event - quadruple nominee Dave changed the lyrics to his hit, "Black," to call her successor, current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a "racist."

"The truth is our Prime Minister's a real racist," he rapped, before criticizing the way mixed-race royal Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is treated by the U.K. media, and namechecking the Grenfell Tower fire and the Windrush scandal - government failures that caused outrage among Britain's black community. 

BREAKING NEWS: Pop Smoke Shot And Killed
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
5
Last Reply· by
josewilson
josewilsonWhich one is best from this list? excited to know that. https://www.freshhandyman.com/poulan-chainsaw-reviews/
EXCLUSIVE: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Changing Group Name After 25 Years
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
4
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameCome on man....That shit sounds silly..
Snoop Dogg Addresses Lil Kim Denying Being Part Of Lovers & Friends Festival
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedFYRE FEST 2
R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
67
Last Reply· by
shruti
shrutiThopTV is a free IPTV app for watching Live TV, Movies, TV Shows, Web Series on any device. Download ThopTV APK and…
Lizzo Blasts Men For Oppressing And Body-Shaming Women
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
6
Last Reply· by
shruti
shrutiKatmoviehd Website 2020: KatmovieHD is a movie downloading website, where you can watch and download the latest…
Janet Jackson Pays Tribute To Late 'Good Times' Co-Star Ja’Net DuBois
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinRest In Paradise Ja'net "Willona" DuBois!!!!!
Obie Trice Finally Hit With Gun Charge After Ex-Girlfriend's Son Shot In Drunken Fight
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
2
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameNigga fortunate he is not in Cali.....
Feds Charge Cardi B.'s Bestie With Being Godmother Of Ruthless 59 Brims Gang
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
2
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameFunny after Tekashi sings this shit happens hmmmm
EXCLUSIVE: LeBron James Sued For $33 Million For Allegedly Stealing Slogan
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
2
Last Reply· by
ZUBU7
ZUBU7Well they may not get 33 milli, but LeBron will settle and give them something. Not certain why they are only trying to…
Gorilla Zoe Busted For Bringing A Gun To Miami International Airport
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
2
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Dumb*ss... https://bit.ly/2SEyZon