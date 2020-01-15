Tyler, The Creator To Perform At 2020 Grammy Awards

(AllHipHop News) Many of Tyler, The Creator's fans were disappointed that the Odd Future co-founder's Igor did not get an Album Of The Year nomination at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. However, his followers will have the chance to see Tyler perform during the televised show.

8-time nominee Lizzo is also scheduled to hit the stage inside LA's Staples Center on January 26. Other performers named for the 2020 Grammys include Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, and Rosalía.

While Igor missed out on the AOTY nod this year, Tyler did pick up a nomination for Best Rap Album. In 2018, his Flower Boy LP lost in the Best Rap Album category to Kendrick Lamar's Damn.

Igor was released in May 2019. The project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 165,000 album-equivalent units. It became Tyler, The Creator's first career leader on the chart.