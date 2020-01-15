AllHipHop
Login

Tyler, The Creator To Perform At 2020 Grammy Awards

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Besides being up for Best Rap Album, Tyler is likely to bring his Igor character to The Recording Academy's ceremony.

(AllHipHop News) Many of Tyler, The Creator's fans were disappointed that the Odd Future co-founder's Igor did not get an Album Of The Year nomination at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. However, his followers will have the chance to see Tyler perform during the televised show.

8-time nominee Lizzo is also scheduled to hit the stage inside LA's Staples Center on January 26. Other performers named for the 2020 Grammys include Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, and Rosalía.

While Igor missed out on the AOTY nod this year, Tyler did pick up a nomination for Best Rap Album. In 2018, his Flower Boy LP lost in the Best Rap Album category to Kendrick Lamar's Damn.

Igor was released in May 2019. The project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 165,000 album-equivalent units. It became Tyler, The Creator's first career leader on the chart.

Comments
Future And Drake Planning Merch Line Inspired By Hit Video "Life Is Good"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Nipseyclassuc
NipseyclassucCheck this out.. https://topcitysound.com/lil-wayne-playoff-ft-poppy-h-corey-henry-the-treme-funktet/
Cardi B Engages In Gun Reform Debate On Social Media
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
5
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBI like it.. Go for the goal https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-turned-me-into-a-druggie/1487290413?i=1487290866 …
50 Cent's "Third Son" Sues Department Of Education Over Ruthless Bullying
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBFuck bullying https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-turned-me-into-a-druggie/1487290413?i=1487290866 …
Azriel Clary Excited To Reunite With Family After Being Freed From The Clutches Of R. Kelly
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBMannn I guess https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-turned-me-into-a-druggie/1487290413?i=1487290866
Jackée Harry Trolls Ja Rule For Saying Social Media Is For Clowns
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeDamn.. that's harsh.. …
Bernie Sanders Supports Cardi B Becoming A Politician
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeHe's only giving back the energy he got.. …
Timbaland Says God Has Him "Under Construction"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBGod's plan https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-turned-me-into-a-druggie/1487290413?i=1487290866 …
Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine, DUI
illseed
illseed
8
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinWhen Trick gets clean someone needs to have him look in the mirror so he can go kick his barber's ass!
Lakeith Stanfield Talks Wanting To Create His Own Joker Movie
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBUmmm I'm good on that https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-turned-me-into-a-druggie/1487290413?i=1487290866 …
Cardi B. And Nicki Minaj Going Into The Trap Museum Together
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBI hope cooler heads prevail https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-turned-me-into-a-druggie/1487290413?i=1487290866 …