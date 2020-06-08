AllHipHop
U.K. Rap Star Stormzy Protests George Floyd's Death

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper Stormzy used his power and influence to support Black Lives Matter in the U.K. over the weekend.

(AllHipHop News) British rapper Stormzy was pictured among the crowds at the Black Lives Matter protests in London on Sunday.

The 26-year-old joined thousands of activists on the streets of the British capital over the weekend, where he was spotted by personal trainer Armz Korleone, who posted about meeting the star on Instagram.

"Proud of my brudda (brother) Stormzy," he wrote, indicating that they were all part of a "peaceful protest" in Parliament Square.

In photos Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., was shown dressed in a black vest and mask, in line with U.K. government advice on preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Unlike "Star Wars" actor John Boyega, who went mask-free as he gave an impassioned address to protesters in London last week, as protests sparked by the death of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, spread across the world.

Other stars who joined the protests in the U.K. over the weekend included Madonna, Niall Horan, Jade Thirlwall, Lewis Capaldi, and soccer star Rio Ferdinand.

Stormzy has been a frequent critic of the British government's attitude towards people of color - accusing Prime Minister Boris Johnson of racism over past remarks.

"If the top person can openly say this racist thing - the 'piccaninnies' remarks, 'watermelon smiles' comparing Muslim women to a letter box - if that is our figurehead, the top man, the leader we have to follow, and he openly says these things, he encourages hate among others," he told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Check out some pictures of the protest:

