AllHipHop
Login

U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice Prepares For War With Snoop Dogg Over Gayle King

Fatima Barrie
by

Former Obama National Security Advisor and United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice clap back at Snoop Dogg for coming at Gayle King.

(AllHipHop News) Former Obama National Security Advisor and United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice, had a few choice words for Snoop Dogg, in regards to his comments about Gayle King.

Gayle King came under fire this past week for her CBS This Morning interview with Lisa Leslie, where she asked the WNBA legend about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case.

King asked Leslie if Bryant’s legacy is “complicated because of a sexual-assault charge” as a woman.

Leslie, who said it isn’t complicated, responded, “Kobe, he was never like that. I just never, have ever seen him being the kind of person that would do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That’s just not the person that I know.”

She went on in the interview stating the media should be more respectful, amid his tragic passing.

Many celebrities including Snoop Dogg, shared their anger with King for the interview, expecting more from the reporter. Snoop posted an explicit rant on Instagram dissing King for “tarnishing” Bryant’s legacy.

He also called out Oprah Winfrey, accusing the pair of attacking black men, but defending people like Harvey Weinstein.

Susan Rice responded to the circulating video on twitter, calling the rapper despicable. “This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the f##k off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.”

Gayle King has since addressed the interview and backlash and has apologized. She stated that the clip was taken “out of context”.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JDD
JDD

How dumb is this starting to get? Smh. This is all going to lead to the Snoop Dogg sit down interview with Gayle King. Highly rated, apologies given, moving on.

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Rapper Yung Gordon For Stealing "Stoopid"
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
Nas To Perform Album While Sailing The Ocean With Damian Marley
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Nicki Minaj Admits She "Played" Herself Going At Ex-Boyfriend Meek Mill
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Jay Electronica Announces His Debut Album Is Done And Set For Release
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
7
Last Reply· by
MeTheGod
MeTheGodAbout 15 years too late
Boosie & Snoop Dogg Slam Gayle King Over Interview Questions About Kobe Bryant
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
Afrigoldloaded
AfrigoldloadedThis is strange how could he have done such…
50 Cent Insults Gayle King; Trades "Chewbacca" To White People For Nancy Pelosi
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Mide360
Mide360Also check this s out https://mide360.net/
Styles P Responds To Billie Eilish's Critical Comments About Rap Music
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
5
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkTimes are strange when niggaz cap for a popstar (who used our culture like miley cyrus did) over a hip hop veteran.
Meek Mill Drops "Believe" Music Video Featuring Justin Timberlake
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
Mide360
Mide360Download here https://mide360.net/mp3-meek-mill-ft-justin-timberlake-believe/
Eliza Reign Demands DNA Test From Future
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinI can see the "Future" & it says "Nigga you owe her $$$ for now & for the next 18 year's". Stupid Ass!!!!
JayDaYoungan Arrested and Charged for Assaulting Pregnant Woman
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
Comment