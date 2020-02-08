U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice Prepares For War With Snoop Dogg Over Gayle King

(AllHipHop News) Former Obama National Security Advisor and United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice, had a few choice words for Snoop Dogg, in regards to his comments about Gayle King.

Gayle King came under fire this past week for her CBS This Morning interview with Lisa Leslie, where she asked the WNBA legend about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case.

King asked Leslie if Bryant’s legacy is “complicated because of a sexual-assault charge” as a woman.

Leslie, who said it isn’t complicated, responded, “Kobe, he was never like that. I just never, have ever seen him being the kind of person that would do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That’s just not the person that I know.”

She went on in the interview stating the media should be more respectful, amid his tragic passing.

Many celebrities including Snoop Dogg, shared their anger with King for the interview, expecting more from the reporter. Snoop posted an explicit rant on Instagram dissing King for “tarnishing” Bryant’s legacy.

He also called out Oprah Winfrey, accusing the pair of attacking black men, but defending people like Harvey Weinstein.

Susan Rice responded to the circulating video on twitter, calling the rapper despicable. “This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the f##k off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.”

Gayle King has since addressed the interview and backlash and has apologized. She stated that the clip was taken “out of context”.