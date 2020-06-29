AllHipHop
U.S. Post Office Unveils Hip-Hop Stamps

Maria Myraine

In collaboration with The Universal Hip Hop Museum, the United States Postal Service will release a series of stamps depicting Hip-Hop's four elements.

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop is forever.

The United States Postal Service is recognizing the timeless impact Hip-Hop has made on a global scale.

In celebration of the culture, the USPS is releasing a series of “Forever Stamps,” starting July 1st. For years, the USPS has featured an array of artwork on their stamps.

What better way to commemorate Hip-Hop’s decades-long existence than depicting its four elements as stamp art. Photographs by Cade Martin will be the focal point of these special release stamps, depicting emceeing, breakdancing, deejaying and graffiti art.

The digitally enhanced photographs by Martin will be tinted in yellow, green red, and black. They are also intended to appear as if the objects are in motion - capturing the vibrancy of the culture. Each stamp features the words “Forever,” “USA,” “Hip Hop,” and the name of the element atop the design, as art-directed by Antonio Alcala.

In honor of its upcoming release, USPS and The Universal Hip Hop Museum will host a virtual dedication ceremony. On social media, an official hashtag has also been created to align with the release,

#HipHopPostageStamps.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Universal Hip Hop Museum, it is the first official museum of Hip Hop, located in its birthplace of the Bronx, New York.

It was founded by its pioneers and celebrates the preservation of Hip-Hop’s rich history, on a local and global scale.

On July 1st, Gary Barksdale, chief postal inspector, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Rocky Bucano, executive director, The Universal Hip Hop Museum

and legendary pioneer Kurtis Blow will lead a virtual ceremony commemorating the stamps.

For more information check out www.UHMM.org.

