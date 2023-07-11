Uganda President Yoweri Museveni Apologizes For Country’s Role In Slavery

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The president has been saying the nation should apologize since 1998.

Uganda’s president, Yoweri Museveni, has issued an apology for the nation’s active role in the Transatlantic Slave trade. In the 17th and 18th centuries, Uganda was a big player in what Marimba Ani called the “MAAFA.”

According to the African Diaspora News Channel, Museveni extended the nation’s deep regret in participating in the slave trade that was the largest contribution to the African diaspora.

“We come in humility and brokenness to repent for the sins of leaders in Africa,” he began. “And in particular, the sin of selling our own brothers and sisters into slavery. This great sin brought on great pain and misery to millions of people of African descent and the judgment to the African people who remained on the continent.”

Museveni continued, “The grave sin of slavery scattered our people all over the face of the Earth, where they have suffered great deprivations and loss. If it were not for the parts that our African kinds and chiefs played in the slave trade this evil trade could not have survived.

“Therefore, on behalf of all the African leaders (past and present), I acknowledge the part that we played in this tragedy and today we ask for forgiveness. We seek forgiveness for the great pain and loss that the myopic and the selfish decisions of ours caused our brothers and sisters of African descent around the world and we ask for their forgiveness. We plead the blood of Jesus to cleanse us all from this great sin.

“Today we reopen the door to our brothers and sisters of African descent to return home to the continent of Africa, the land of their ancestry and the spiritual homeland of all African people. We welcome you home with open arms as brothers and sisters. We pray that we can close the door to the dark past and walk towards a better future.”

The apology comes 25 years after Museveni said the apology should come from the chiefs in his country and not the then-American president Bill Clinton. According to The Buffalo News, he called those Africans that sold other Africans into bondage “Black traitors.”