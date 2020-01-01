AllHipHop
Login

Uncle Murda Goes Off Calls Oprah Winfrey A "B##ch" On "Rap Up 2019"

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Rapper Uncle Murda brings his annual hardcore version of "The Rap Up" to end the decade.

(AllHipHop News) Brooklyn rapper Uncle Murda dropped a banger in the form of his "Rap Up" today (December 31st) to end 2019.

Like Skillz, each year Uncle Murda brings a street perspective to recap the last 12 months.

Uncle Murda's "Rap Up 2019" clocks in at a whopping 10 minutes and 18 seconds.

He starts off his record with some "disrespectful" bars aimed at aimed K.Michelle's vagina. 

 The rapper trashes Tekashi 69 for snitching and pays homage to Nipsey Hussle. 

In the first two minutes alone, Uncle Murda also disses Tyler The Creator's gay fans for booing Drake, calls on R. Kelly to get raped on and pissed on, calls Lil Fizz' boo Apryl Jones a whore, and claims Kanye West is only using Sunday Service to make money. 

Uncle Murda also raps that Jussie Smollett wants to go jail to drop the soap and he calls Oprah Winfrey a "b##ch" on "Rap Up 2019."

Uncle Murda also says 21 Savage looks like he's from the U.K., calls out NBA Youngboy for having herpes, disses Gunna for "snitching" and makes fun of Lizzo for showing her butt at the Lakers game. 

Take a listen to the whole "Rap Up 2019." 

Comments
Skillz Ends The Decade With The 2019 "Rap Up"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Prayshine
PrayshineI know Skillz started the yearly rap up but I'll wait for the dogg Uncle Murda! No disrespect but Murda funny wit it!!!
Offset Reacts To Migos Making Barack Obama's "Favorite Music Of 2019" List
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Lil Durk Reportedly Denied Entry Into The Bahamas
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Foxy Brown Blasts DJ Envy Over Comments About Her Music Career
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
10
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameNever bite the hand that feeds you. Cuz is a busta for this.
Is Drake Sending Shots To His Rap Peers With Benny The Butcher Lyrics?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
Wise Art
Wise ArtWhere is Dame when you need the culture vulture speech.
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Refuses To Pay For Adopted Child's Prayer
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
9
Last Reply· by
tyfromthechi
tyfromthechiWhy not just pay them he made a profit it will cost him nothing to give up a few bucks
Juicy J Apologizes For Inspiring Drug Use
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedWhat a trash way to repent.
Offset Accused Of Owing For Jewelry - Again
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Charlie234
Charlie234This isn’t good for his image at all, his team should be able to sort this kinda thing out before it gets public.…
Did Kanye West Respond To Drake's Viral Interview?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDFunny how rappers say stuff like they always down to battle but when MCs show up at they doorstep they super quiet. Lupe…
Mariah Carey Becomes First Artist To Earn A No. 1 Single In Four Different Decades
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
melexchi
melexchihttps://thenaijainfo.com/top-10-richest-musician-in-the-world-2019/