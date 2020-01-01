Uncle Murda Goes Off Calls Oprah Winfrey A "B##ch" On "Rap Up 2019"

(AllHipHop News) Brooklyn rapper Uncle Murda dropped a banger in the form of his "Rap Up" today (December 31st) to end 2019.

Like Skillz, each year Uncle Murda brings a street perspective to recap the last 12 months.

Uncle Murda's "Rap Up 2019" clocks in at a whopping 10 minutes and 18 seconds.

He starts off his record with some "disrespectful" bars aimed at aimed K.Michelle's vagina.

The rapper trashes Tekashi 69 for snitching and pays homage to Nipsey Hussle.

In the first two minutes alone, Uncle Murda also disses Tyler The Creator's gay fans for booing Drake, calls on R. Kelly to get raped on and pissed on, calls Lil Fizz' boo Apryl Jones a whore, and claims Kanye West is only using Sunday Service to make money.

Uncle Murda also raps that Jussie Smollett wants to go jail to drop the soap and he calls Oprah Winfrey a "b##ch" on "Rap Up 2019."

Uncle Murda also says 21 Savage looks like he's from the U.K., calls out NBA Youngboy for having herpes, disses Gunna for "snitching" and makes fun of Lizzo for showing her butt at the Lakers game.

Take a listen to the whole "Rap Up 2019."