Universal Music Group Boss Tests Positive For Coronavirus

One of the most powerful men in the music business is in the hospital right now, suffering from the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19.

The music mogul is currently a patient at the University of California, Los Angeles Medical Center, where he is receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus, according to Variety.

Universal officials have yet to comment on the claims, but the news of his diagnosis emerges just two weeks after Grainge celebrated his 60th birthday with a lavish Madison Club party in Palm Springs, California.

Guests included Apple boss Tim Cook and famed music manager Irving Azoff.

Sources reveal all communal facilities at the venue have been shut down in light of Grainge’s illness, which also apparently led to the closure of UMG’s headquarters in Santa Monica on Friday.

Last month, Grainge made waves in the world of hip-hop, when he promised that hip-hop superstar Drake, had an unlimited budget.

Grainge, also topped BIllboard's year-end list of the most powerful people in the music industry, which included executives like Jay-Z, Live Nation's CEO Michael Rapino, Spotify's Daniel Ek and Bryan "Birdman" Williams and Ronald "Slim" Williams of Cash Money Records.