Upcoming Movie "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

AllHipHop Staff

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

(AllHipHop News) The upcoming series "Cracka" is likely to cause a storm of controversy for the premise: "What if the roles were reversed in slavery?"

The movie offers a present-day so-called white supremacist that is magically thrust back in time to an alternate past where Africans enslave whites and rule the land known as America. 

A synopsis says, "In a world where white privilege, systematic oppression, and minority protest in order to break the chains of bondage runs regular, white supremacist Michael Stone is doing everything he can to maintain his privilege by exercising every opportunity to ensure the American he knows and loves continues to remain pure and more importantly, remain white!"

The movie is the brainchild of director Dale Resteghini, a white man born in Boston, Massachusetts that made his mark with rap videos. Resteghini worked with a colorful ensemble of artists includes Pitbull, Akon, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Guns N Roses, Flo Rida, RZA, TYGA, Soulja Boy, Ty Dolla, Nicki Minaj, Diddy. Now, he is taking his talents in a new, controversial manner. 

In the trailer of the movie, which is slated for a fall 2020 release, the protagonist - tatted with racist Nazi symbols - begins to harass an African American motorist.  It is at that point that the violence starts. After the lead character rains down blows on the motorist, the pseudo-Nazi returns to his home. He then finds himself starting at the barrell of a shotgun and enslaved.

"Cracka" then relives all of the horrors of slavery such as rape, beatings, and even name changes. The series stars a bevy of talents including Lorenzo Antonucci, Hakeen Kae-Kazim, rapper Saigon, Kathryn Kates, and James Darnell.

The series does not have a date but is expected to hit in the fall. 

The trailer is below and comment.

