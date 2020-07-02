UPDATE: Will Smith Denies "Blessing" Jada's Affair With August Alsina

Rapper Will Smith has issued a simple statement denying he allowed his wife Jada to have an affair with August Alsina.

(AllHipHop News) A rep for Will Smith has denied August Alsina's shocking claims that he gave the singer his blessing to date his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 27-year-old singer has long been the subject of romance rumors with Jada, but has never commented on the speculation until now.

Talking to radio personality Angela Yee to promote his new album The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, Alsina opened up about the relationship, and insisted it was all above board - with Will even willingly allowing him to court his spouse.

"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation," he said. "Due to the transformation from their marriage to (a) life partnership that they [have] spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing.

"I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life. I truly and really, really deeply loved, and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it. So much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody. I really loved the person that I experienced that (with) and know what (that feels) like - if some people never get that in this lifetime."

Alsina added that the rumors surrounding the nature of his relationship with Jada, who has been married to Will since 1997, have cost him "money, friendships (and) relationships."

However, a rep for Will Smith simply called the allegations "wrong" but did not elaborate behind the one-word statement, while Jada offered up two more than Will, with her statement saying August Alsina's shocking claim was "absolutely not true."

Many believe Jada is going to address the claims on the next episode of her hit podcast "Red Table Talk" on Facebook.