Urbanworld Film Festival Calls For Submissions

Fatima Barrie

Filmmakers, writers, producers, and directors still have a chance to enter the festival’s competition.

(AllHipHop News) Urbanworld Film Festival is taking submissions for its annual screenwriting contest.

Founded by Stacy Spikes in 1997, the Urbanworld Film Festival is held in New York City and showcases narrative features, documentaries, short films, web originals, music videos, spotlight screenings and conversations from people of color.

Urbanworld is a platform geared towards displaying storytelling by underrepresented storytellers. Several well-known names in entertainment such as Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington, Queen Latifah, Gina Prince Bythewood, and Tyrese Gibson have served as Festival Ambassadors.

The 24th annual Urbanworld Film Festival is slated to take place September 23-27 in Manhattan.

The festival is currently accepting early-bird submissions for the screenwriting contest until Monday, March 30.

The regular deadline is April 27, the late deadline is May 27, and the extended deadline is June 10. Content creators can learn more about the contest and its requirements by clicking here.

