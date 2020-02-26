Usher Debuts "Confessions Part III" Song During Live Performance

Did the singer confess to having an STD?

(AllHipHop News) In 2004, Usher Raymond IV released one of the most commercially successful R & B albums of all time. Confessions sold over 1 million copies in its first week of release and went on to be certified Diamond by the RIAA.

The project included the #1 single "Confessions Part II" as well as the "Confessions Part II" remix featuring Shyne, Kanye West, and Twista. It appears Usher is going to drop a part two to the Confession album series and a part three to the "Confessions" song series.

A video of the 8-time Grammy winner performing "Confessions Part III" in front of a live audience at The Cricket Lounge is circulating on social media. During his set, Usher seemed to address the rumors that he has been living with the herpes virus.

"Remember that time I was sitting up sick, couldn’t sleep in the middle of the night? You said, 'Bae, let me take you to the ER.' I said, ‘Nah, Imma be alright.' Well the next day I found out from f*cking around that the sickness I had was life," crooned Usher.