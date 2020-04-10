AllHipHop
Usher Returns With “SexBeat” Single Featuring Lil Jon & Ludacris

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen to the Atlanta-based trio's latest collaboration.

(AllHipHop News) Usher Raymond, Lil Jon, and Ludacris made history in 2004 with Usher's #1 smash record "Yeah!" They reunited later that year for Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz's Top 5 hit "Lovers and Friends."

The three southern hitmakers had to do it again. Usher teamed back up with Lil Jon and Ludacris for the singer's latest single titled "SexBeat." Jon handled the production, Luda provided a rap verse, and Ush crooned erotic lyrics.

"You know me, Jon, and Luda have been talking about things to do and we were getting ready to actually introduce a few new ideas," said Usher on Zane Lowe's New Music Daily on Apple Music. "This was the beginning, or actually the continuation of the process of introducing music for my project. It may turn into something more. You got to stay tuned."

He added, "When Usher, Jon, and Luda come together it's always amazing. It allows us to stay connected to our core like us three together. No matter what Jon is doing, no matter where Ludacris is, no matter who I am, or where I'm going, or what type of music I'm introducing, when we come together, we go back to the center, like the orbit of who we all are as artists at our best."

"SexBeat" hits the internet on the same date Usher's R&B masterpiece Confessions debuted on the Billboard 200 sixteen years ago. The Diamond-certified album opened at #1 on the chart dated April 10, 2004, with over 1 million first-week units sold.

Throughout his career, Usher has scored four #1 albums on the Billboard 200, nine #1 singles on the Hot 100, and eighteen Top 10 singles. "Yeah!" spent 12 weeks at #1 before being replaced by Usher's "Burn" which ruled the chart for a total of eight non-consecutive weeks.

