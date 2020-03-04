AllHipHop
Usher To Executive Produce & Judge Quibi's 'The Sauce' Dance Competition

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "quick bites" streamer has raised $1.75 billion in investment prior to its launch.

(AllHipHop News) Music legend Usher Raymond is the latest celebrity to take his talents to Quibi. The upcoming streaming service will be home to a dance competition series titled The Sauce.

Raymond is taking on the role of executive producer and judge for the show. Thalia Mavros’ The FRONT is listed as a producer as well. The Sauce will be hosted by Ayo & Teo, the Atlanta-based duo that appeared in Usher's "No Limit" music video.

“Dance continues to drive much of our popular culture in increasingly more meaningful ways, and I can't wait to help these young dancers express their extraordinary talent and vision," says Usher. 

The 8-time Grammy winner adds, "I'm excited to be working with Quibi and The FRONT, who share my vision for cutting-edge, culture-forward content and have created an innovative platform to recognize incredibly gifted dancers from across the nation."

Quibi is scheduled to launch on April 6. Chance The Rapper, Offset, 50 Cent, Kevin Hart, and Eric Andre are among the creatives that are also producing content for the mobile-based entertainment platform founded by Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg.

