Van Jones To Host "We The People Juneteenth" Conversation With Killer Mike, Jemele Hill & More

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Find out how you can watch the BIPOC voices engage in dialogue about race in America.

(AllHipHop News) Starting today (June 19), ØPUS United is presenting the "We The People" series covering racial injustice in America. The initial Juneteenth conversation is focused on combating systemic racism across media, culture, entertainment, and sports. 

CNN contributor and REFORM Alliance CEO Van Jones is hosting the "We The People Juneteenth" panel on Houseparty at 7 pm ET. Hip Hop artist/activist Killer Mike, The Atlantic journalist Jemele Hill, and New York Times bestselling author Elaine Welteroth will join Jones.

WTP_Key_Art_ALL

"We The People" was launched in response to the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other African-Americans at the hands of police officers or former law enforcement officials. ØPUS United founder Omar Johnson recently released an open letter to "white corporate America" which addressed anti-Black prejudice.

"For starters, the fact that you’re only asking now is part of the problem. Companies have been profiting off Black culture and Black consumers for decades. Are you just now realizing that all Black lives matter, not just those of Black artists and athletes? Not just Black dollars? Ask yourself, truthfully. That’s step zero," wrote Johnson.

The former CMO at Beats by Dre and former VP of Marketing at Apple went on to suggest, "Support Black organizations who are fighting to revolutionize criminal justice and public safety in the United States. Invest in Black-owned businesses and Black business leaders. Buy Black. Create a cycle of Black opportunity and Black prosperity. And help shore up our democracy: Be part of the progress. Mobilize voters. Help Black consumers hold politicians accountable. Don’t sit on the sidelines."

According to the organization's website, ØPUS United is described as a "multi-disciplined, high-performing collective of strategists, creatives, executives, athletes, and entertainers who know how to power world-class brands." 

