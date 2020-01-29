Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute To Kobe And Gianna With Touching Photo

(AllHipHop News) Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa has acknowledged the death of the NBA superstar and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a subtle, yet lovingly way.

Kobe and his daughter died along with seven other people on Sunday (January 26th), when their helicopter encountered dense fog and crashed into the side of a mountain Calabasas, California.

Although she has not released a formal statement, Vanessa updated her IG profile picture with a photo of Kobe hugging Gianna.

Kobe's death has sparked an outpouring of grief around the world and celebrities and fans alike have been memorializing the pair on Instagram.

According to Shaq, he plans on turning his annual Super Bowl party into a celebration for Kobe this year, and he's going to donate all of the proceeds to families of the seven other people who died in the tragic crash with Kobe and Gianna.