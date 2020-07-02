Vanilla Ice To Host 4th Of July Concert In Coronavirus-Ravaged State Of Texas

Over 175,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in the Lone Star State.

(AllHipHop News) Vanilla Ice is a relic of the 1990s that apparently still draws crowds 30 years after his smash hit "Ice Ice Baby" was released. Unfortunately, the 52-year-old rapper is planning to bring people together in what could end up being an unsafe way.

The man born Robert Matthew Van Winkle is hosting an "Independence Throwback Beach Party" on July 3 in Austin, Texas. The concert will take place at the Emerald Point Bar & Grill restaurant.

This decision to hold a large gathering has some observers worried about the spread of COVID-19 among the concertgoers. According to reports, Austin-Travis County has repeatedly broken its own record for new daily coronavirus cases over the last week. Hospitalizations from the disease are increasing as well.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler is said to be considering reissuing a stay-at-home order for the city. Plus, the entire state of Texas is now a hotspot for COVID-19. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 8,076 new cases on Wednesday which was the first time that number surpassed 8,000 in a single day.

Despite health experts and city officials expressing concerns about Texas's surges in coronavirus, Vanilla Ice is moving forward with the July 4th weekend event. The show will have a capacity of 2,500 people.

"I can’t wait to get back to this. The 90s were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers. We had 5.0‘s, blockbuster, Beavis and Butthead, Wayne’s World, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan. And Mortal Kombat is still better than [Fortnite] but we got out of the house, We danced, we invented house parties in the 90s. The last of the great decades #IMissThenineties," wrote Vanilla Ice on Instagram.