AllHipHop
Login

Vic Mensa: Rap Music Is Much To Blame For Juice WRLD's Death

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The 93Punx frontman has something to say about the passing of his fellow Chicago native.

(AllHipHop News) Vic Mensa has been open about his own personal issues with narcotics in the past and that has given him a certain perspective about how he addresses the topic in his music. Now, the Roc Nation signee is pointing a finger at Hip Hop culture for glorifying drugs such as Codeine, Percocet, and Xanax.

In an interview with TMZ, Mensa claimed that some of his peers are "polluting the minds of the youth." He also specifically placed some responsibility on rap music for the death of Jarad "Juice WRLD" Higgins.

"You gotta be careful about what you say because kids take what you say for real. They take it as the gospel. So give them something they can use, not sh*t that's killing them," offered Vic. "And when we see these things happening to the young brothers - like rest in peace Juice, too early, 21, and rap is much to blame for it."

Juice WRLD died on December 8 from an apparent drug overdose. Reports suggested the "Lucid Dreams" hitmaker swallowed multiple Percocets in an attempt to hide the pills from law enforcement officers that were searching his private jet at Chicago's Midway International Airport.

Comments
Damon Dash Sued For $50 Million Over Alleged Drunken Sexual Assault
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
dialapk
dialapkhttps://getcleanmaster.com/
EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 69 Loses Again: Danish Rapper Wins Judgment
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
BigFax
BigFaxUm no. He’s guilty and won’t be released until summer next year. He’s also a slimy rat that no one except wiggers and…
Fatal Shooting At Pharrell Williams' House A Hoax
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Police Seize Cocaine And Guns On Lil Wayne's Private Jet
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
20
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUOnce Again For Those Who Think I'm Playing The Race Card: @Cuzdey, @Quitcryin "Nationally the American Civil Liberties…
Young Buck Spent Christmas In Prison & He'll Be There Until May
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
2
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://jessynaija.org/master-kg-jerusalem-ft-nomcebo-official-mp3-download/
Drake "Tips His Hat" To Pusha T For Exposing His Son; Ends Friendship With Kanye West
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Travis Scott Releases Cactus Jack Compilation Album 'JackBoys'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Bill Cosby Calls Eddie Murphy A "Coon" Over SNL Snub
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://jessynaija.org/drake-war-mp3-download/
New York Grants Millions To Build Hip-Hop Museum In The Bronx
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Lizzo Denies Dr. Boyce Watkins' Claim That Her Popularity Is Due To Obesity Epidemic
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
inf
infshe and others need to lose wight..clearly she is being used and laughed at....Name a big white girl that does this…