Vic Mensa: Rap Music Is Much To Blame For Juice WRLD's Death

(AllHipHop News) Vic Mensa has been open about his own personal issues with narcotics in the past and that has given him a certain perspective about how he addresses the topic in his music. Now, the Roc Nation signee is pointing a finger at Hip Hop culture for glorifying drugs such as Codeine, Percocet, and Xanax.

In an interview with TMZ, Mensa claimed that some of his peers are "polluting the minds of the youth." He also specifically placed some responsibility on rap music for the death of Jarad "Juice WRLD" Higgins.

"You gotta be careful about what you say because kids take what you say for real. They take it as the gospel. So give them something they can use, not sh*t that's killing them," offered Vic. "And when we see these things happening to the young brothers - like rest in peace Juice, too early, 21, and rap is much to blame for it."

Juice WRLD died on December 8 from an apparent drug overdose. Reports suggested the "Lucid Dreams" hitmaker swallowed multiple Percocets in an attempt to hide the pills from law enforcement officers that were searching his private jet at Chicago's Midway International Airport.