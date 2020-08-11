Vic Mensa Releases "No More Teardrops" Single Off Roc Nation's 'Reprise' Project

The Jay-Z-led record label's upcoming compilation will highlight social justice issues.

(AllHipHop News) Chicago native Vic Mensa ended his self-imposed exile from the spotlight to perform for the 2020 Lollapalooza virtual event. For his set, Mensa debuted a new record titled "No More Teardrops."

The "No More Teardrops" single will also appear on a forthcoming Reprise compilation project from Roc Nation. Reprise is described as a label-curated collection of songs that is comprised of tracks by multiple artists.

One main objective of Reprise is to bring awareness to social justice issues. According to a press release, a portion of the proceeds from the project will go to funding organizations that support victims of police brutality, hate crimes, and other violations of civil rights.

"No More Teardrops" represents Vic Mensa's return to Hip Hop-focused music. Previously, the 27-year-old Savemoney collective member fronted the alternative band known as 93Punx. The group dropped a self-titled album in 2019.