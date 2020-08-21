Vic Mensa Returns To Rap On 'V Tape' Project

The Windy City wordsmith welcomes fans to his resurrection.

(AllHipHop News) Some Vic Mensa supporters were left a bit confused when the Chicago-raised emcee decided to explore a more Punk Rock-aesthetic on 2019's 93Punx. However, Mensa is back to his roots on his latest effort.

The 7-track V Tape arrived overnight. Mensa's new collection of tunes provides listeners a chance to travel into the mind of the 27-year-old Roc Nation recording artist as he spits over Hip Hop beats by

For his new body of work, Vic Mensa recruited BJ The Chicago Kid, Snoh Aalegra, SAINt JHN, Eryn Allen Kane, and Peter CottonTale. V Tape joins a discography that also includes the Innanetape mixtape, There's Alot Going On EP, and The Autobiography album.

In addition, Mensa recently released the "No More Teardrops" single which he debuted during his 2020 Lollapalooza set. That particular record will live on Roc Nation's forthcoming Reprise compilation project.