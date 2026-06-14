Vic Mensa Wants Prince Role After Signing Major Hollywood Deals

Vic Mensa declares playing Prince in a biopic is his ultimate goal, backed by recent Hollywood deals and acting credits.

Vic Mensa just put his Hollywood ambitions on full display, and the vision is crystal clear.

The Chicago rapper and actor made it known that playing Prince in a biopic is his ultimate goal, dropping the statement during a recent interview that’s been circulating across social media.

His words were direct and unapologetic: “Yeah, I want to play Prince in a biopic. That’s my ultimate goal.”

This isn’t just casual talk either. Mensa has been building the resume to back up that claim, and the timing couldn’t be more interesting given what’s happening in the entertainment world right now.

Mensa’s acting credentials are already solid. He’s known for his role as Jamal on Showtime’s “The Chi,” where he played a reformed bad boy navigating life in Chicago.

Beyond that, he’s appeared in the Peacock series “Bel-Air” as Quentin, a business mentor character.

There’s also the wild coincidence that back in 2020, he actually played a character named Prince in the crime drama “Akilla’s Escape.”

So the man’s already got acting experience under his belt, and he’s been thinking about this Prince role for a minute.

The context makes this even more interesting. The Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” just became the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, which means Hollywood is hungry for these kinds of projects.

What makes Mensa’s push even more strategic is his recent moves in the entertainment industry. He recently signed a management deal with ColorCreative, Issa Rae’s company, specifically for film and television representation.

He also inked a deal with United Talent Agency (UTA) for representation across all areas. These aren’t random moves.

Mensa is positioning himself in Hollywood, and he’s doing it with intention.

The timing is also worth noting. Prince Celebration 2026 just wrapped up in Minneapolis from June 3-7, marking what would have been his birthday on June 7.

The city honored his legacy across Paisley Park and downtown Minneapolis with five days of live music and special events.