Victor Cruz Joins E!’s ‘Pop Of The Morning’ Show As A Co-Host

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Pro Bowler will be tackling celebrity-related topics on the cable channel.

(AllHipHop News) Former NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz is ready to try his hand as a television media figure. Cruz is teaming with Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie as co-hosts of the E! network's Pop of the Morning.

The Super Bowl XLVI Champion for the New York Giants debuted on Monday's inaugural show. Pop of the Morning, a celebrity news program, is set to air every weekday at 11 am. Previously, the Patterson, New Jersey native led The Victor Cruz Show podcast.

"I'm just excited. I'm excited for this new journey in life. I'm excited for you guys to see me in a different way. So just tune in with me, stay tuned, and locked in because it's going to be quite the journey," said Cruz about his new gig in a video posted to Twitter.

Before becoming part of the E! broadcast family, Victor Cruz went from being an undrafted free agent to being a Pro Bowler in the National Football League. The athlete-turned-anchor is currently dating actress/model Karrueche Tran (The Bay, Claws).

