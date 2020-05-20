Vince Staples' 'Ramona Radio' Returns To Apple Music

The Californian is looking to offer thoughtful conversation and a lot of sarcasm.

(AllHipHop News) West Coast representative Vince Staples is making his way back to Apple Music by focusing on his media personality career. The Motown recording artist's Ramona Radio returns for a new season.

Staples broadcasts the program from his home in Long Beach, California. Special guests are expected to show up. The first episode features Vince and co-host Westside Ty talking about MacBooks, basketball legends, Raging Waters Water Park, LL Cool J, and more.

Ramona Radio also includes the 26-year-old emcee playing music by acts such as 50 Cent, Drake, Riff Raff, Isiah Rashad, and Kehlani. A new episode of Ramona Radio is scheduled for Saturday, March 23 at 6 pm ET/ 3 pm PT.

Last year, Staples introduced The Vince Staples Show. Each episode of the web series included new original songs such as "So What?" and "Sheet Music." Plus, he dropped the track "Hell Bound" in 2019.