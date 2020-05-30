AllHipHop
Violence Erupts At Memorial For Slain New York Rapper

Kershaw St. Jawnson

A memorial for slain rapper KJ Balla devolved into violence after a shooting.

(AllHipHop News) In the shadows of national mountain cast down by Texas rapper Big Floyd’s death, aka George Floyd, another emcee has transitioned.

Rapper KJ Balla lost his life on Friday, May 22nd after being murdered in a drive-by shooting in East New York. The 23-year-old, whose real name is Kennedy Noel, was truly beloved by not just his fans but also his community.

So his community set-up a memorial in remembrance of KJ Balla’s legacy. Filled with balloons, flowers, and candles, people gathered to pay their respects.

However, during the celebration, hood politics trumped the science of love and honor. On Thursday, late in the afternoon, bullets erupted leaving one man injured.

The unnamed man was shot in his leg around 1:30 p.m. according to a police report at 790 Eldert Lane. He was immediately transported by ambulance to Brookdale Hospital.

He is expected to survive.

KJ Balla unfortunately did not survive. This is a conversation that Brooklyn has been having too frequently.

Earlier this year, Pop Smoke (from the Carnasie area of King’s County) was murdered during a home invasion in Los Angeles.

So far, no arrests have been made in the murders of Pop Smoke, Nick Blixky or KJ Balla. 

