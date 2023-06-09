Vivica A. Fox Talks Possibly Dating Her Ex 50 Cent

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

After Bennifer reunited, will another 2000s-era couple rekindle their relationship?

Actress Vivica A. Fox and recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson dated in the early years of the millennium. After their breakup, the two entertainers repeatedly threw shade at each other. But could they get back together?

Back in March, 50 Cent blasted Vivica A. Fox for directing the upcoming The First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story. 50 produces the Starz crime drama series BMF. That program has no production connection to The First Lady of BMF movie.

“What the f### is this man! ☕️🐸, “ wrote 50 in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Vivica ugh, so [you’re] not gonna ever leave me alone hun? 👀And what the f### is Judge Mathis doing in this mix?😳I’m done, I’m done with all of you n#####. LOL.”

Vivica A. Fox sat down with Sherri Shepherd on the syndicated Sherri daytime talk show. The televised conversation included Shepherd questioning Fox about her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent.

When asked about 50 Cent’s social media call-out over The First Lady of BMF, Vivica A. Fox told Sherri Shepherd, “I took it as a compliment. I did. I was like, ‘That was his way of showing support.’ Thanks, boo.”

Shepherd then directly asked Fox if she would be interested in getting back together with 50 Cent. The Set It Off and Kill Bill: Volume 1 star responded, “Well, [Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez] did it again. Why not?”

Later on in the Sherri segment, Vivica A. Fox also said, “[50 Cent] has a beautiful girlfriend by the name of Cuban Link… Recently, he gave her something, but I don’t know if it was an engagement ring. But it was a beautiful ring.”