Voletta Wallace-Endorsed The Notorious B.I.G. Rap Snacks Hit Stores

Sales from the 26-year-old brand's ICON line will help the youth and the elderly in urban communities.

(AllHipHop News) Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace is the latest figure to have his face put on a Rap Snacks bag. The “Snack of Hip Hop" honored the late legend with two flavors: Cookout BBQ Sauce and Honey Jalapeno.

The Biggie Rap Snack ICON chips are created in partnership with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation and the Rap Snacks "Boss Up" Foundation. Both organizations will benefit from sales of the potato crisps.

“I’m happy to announce our partnership with Rap Snacks and the Rap Snacks ‘Boss Up’ Foundation to create delicious flavored potato chips packaged with my son’s, Notorious B.I.G., moniker and image," states Voletta Wallace, Biggie’s mother.

Wallace continues, "Our primary focus in doing this deal was to assure a portion of proceeds of sales are paid to The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to further our efforts of providing computers, books, and other educational tools to inner-city youth as well as assistance to the elderly in the urban communities."

The Notorious B.I.G. joins Cardi B, Migos, Fetty Wap, Lil Yachty, Trina, Boosie Badazz, and Romeo as Hip Hop acts with Rap Snacks products. The company's ICON line will expand to include additional potato chip flavors, corn products, and noodles.

“It is essential to Rap Snacks and the Rap Snacks ‘Boss Up’ Foundation that as a brand, we connect with and support the icons that have made the greatest impact on culture," says Rap Snacks founder, James Lindsay.

He adds, "This partnership is not only an opportunity to pay tribute to those change-makers but through these collaborations, we are able to give back to our own in a meaningful way. We value the roles our icons have played and are grateful for their service to urban communities."