Wack 100 Still Does Not Believe Tory Lanez Shot Megan Thee Stallion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“He’ll be home in two years.”

A California jury convicted Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson on three felony charges. Those 2022 convictions were connected to the 2020 shooting of Roc Nation-backed rapper Megan The Stallion in Hollywood Hills.

Megan publicly named Tory Lanez as the shooter. Following his trial, a judge sentenced Lanez to ten years in prison for assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle and gross negligence in discharging his firearm.

Despite the judicial system ruling Peterson guilty, there are Hip Hop personalities that believe the Canadian singer/rapper’s claims of innocence. For example, Wack 100 still thinks Lanez did not pull the trigger that night.

“Tory’s innocent… He didn’t do that s###,” said Wack 100 on No Jumper’s new Adam & Wack 100 Show. Wack also went on to say, “He’ll be home in two years.” No Jumper founder Adam22 disagreed.

Adam22 argued that anyone claiming Tory Lanez did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion essentially accepts a conspiracy theory about the case. At one point, Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, pushed an unsubstantiated narrative that Roc Nation somehow conspired against his son.

“Who do you think shot [Megan Thee Stallion]?” Adam22 asked Wack 100. The longtime manager of rap acts like The Game and Blueface responded, “Kelsey… accidental they’re struggling for the gun, yeah.”

Kelsey Nicole, Megan’s former friend, was at the scene of the shooting on July 12, 2020. The woman born Kelsey Harris testified during Lanez’s trial. Prosecutors also presented a text message from Kelsey that night which read, “Help. Tory shot Meg. 911.”

Previously, DJ Akademiks expressed skepticism about Tory Lanez’s guilt. The podcaster said, “I’m still kinda a little doubtful, but the verdict is the verdict. I think the people who were reporting at court at that time were biased.”

Megan Thee Stallion recently delivered a message to her doubters and condemners. During her set at the Outside Lands Festival, the Grammy winner declared, “F### all my haters! None of that s### you was doing or saying broke me.”