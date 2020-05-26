AllHipHop
Waka Flocka Announces He's Dedicating His Life To Suicide Prevention

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "O Let's Do It" performer's family suffered a tragic loss seven years ago.

(AllHipHop News) People's mental and emotional well being is one of the concerns health officials have during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus patients and their families, overworked medical staff, self-quarantined employees, and business owners facing financial uncertainty all may be dealing with stress and anxiety caused by the crisis.

One Hip Hop artist has announced his new mission is to stay focus on highlighting mental health awareness. Waka Flocka Flame revealed to his nearly 2 million Twitter followers that he is putting his attention on the serious matter.

"I’m officially dedicating my life to suicide prevention and mental illness!!! Y’all not alone Waka Flocka Flame is with y’all now!!!!" wrote Waka on Monday night. The Queens-born rapper/reality star's tweet collected over 275,000 likes on the platform.

Waka Flocka (born Juaquin Malphurs) lost his younger brother, Caodes "Kayo Redd" Scott, in 2013. The 22-year-old aspiring rapper died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a battle with depression. Waka spoke about his sibling's unexpected death on an episode of Viceland's The Therapist.

Veteran entertainment mogul Deb Antney is the mother of Waka Flocka Flame and Kayo Redd. Following Kayo's suicide, Antney started the No Reckless Internet Posting (No R.I.P.) campaign as a way to help stop cyberbullying on the internet.

