Waka Flocka Flame Claims the Coronavirus is "Fake"

Fatima Barrie

Waka Flocka Flame and his wife Tammy Rivera appeared on the Real 92.3 and the rapper shared a strange theory.

(AllHipHop News) Waka Flocka Flame thinks the Coronavirus is fake. The contagious virus labeled COVID-19 has been spreading across the globe over the last few months.

The rapid spread has caused several areas to self-quarantine, to avoid the spread and contain the virus.

The rapper appeared on the Real 92.3 with his wife Tammy Rivera on Friday, March 13 to discuss their new show Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.

The pair talked about their new show, which airs on WEtv. They also touched on the virus when asked their thoughts about it. Waka said he thinks it’s fake and stated, “minorities can’t catch it.”

He then proceeded to ask the hosts of the Real 92.3 show, The Cruz Show, to name a minority who has caught it. “We all descended from the same persons. Now, did we catch it? It hit the people passing through our airport [Atlanta], it ain’t touch them soulful folks.”

While Waka Flocka Flame doesn’t believe minorities can catch Coronavirus, the facts debunk his theory.

NBA players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who are both black, have contracted the virus, squashing his belief.

And Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms just declared a state of emergency in Atlanta over the pandemic.

Check out the interview down below.

