Waka Flocka Says He Would Annihilate Nas & KRS-One On An 808 Beat

The reality show star explains when the "wack rapper" wins.

(AllHipHop News) After calling himself a "wack rapper" on Everyday Struggle, Waka Flocka Flame had his fans scratching their heads and Hip Hop purists nodding their heads. However, he did walk back that statement.

While appearing on RapUpTV with his wife, Tammy Rivera, Waka claimed his "wack rapper" comments were a form of "reverse psychology." The "No Hands" performer also declared he is one of the greatest of all time that can handle himself on the mic when he is in his own musical lane.

"I be sitting here like, 'Yo, Hip Hop never sounded like this before me. Who's more influential than that? Alright, cool I'm a wack rapper, I guess.' Let me say I'm wack just so y'all can actually hear people say, 'No, this guy's actually the GOAT - one of the GOATs.' I'm not trying to say I'm the GOAT. I'm actually sitting next to them by default," said Waka.

The What The Flocka star added, "I’m a wack rapper compared to the people I look up to. Let’s be real. If me, Nas, and KRS-One get on a track, who’s gonna have the wackest verse? I’m a realest. I’m real to myself, but if they get on an 808 beat, I’m gonna annihilate them. That’s when a wack rapper wins.”