'Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka' Reality Show To Premiere On We TV

(AllHipHop News) Celebrity couple Jauquin "Waka Flocka Flame" Malphurs and Tammy Rivera-Malphurs are recording their own television series. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum will star in Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka.

The reality show will premiere Thursday, March 12 on WE tv. The Malphurs previously appeared on the network's Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

A description for Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka reads:

One year after the wedding of their dreams, Waka and Tammy find themselves in their new home in Atlanta, where they are navigating all the challenges of married life. From home renovation, juggling Tammy’s bustling music career, parenting their teenage daughter Charlie, and meddling in-laws, keeping their marriage strong takes work.

Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka is produced by eOne’s Tara Long. Gennifer Gardiner, Tammy Rivera-Malphurs, Jauquin Malphurs, Datari Turner, Debra Antney, Lauren Gellert, and Kari McFarland are credited as executive producers.