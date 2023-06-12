‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Claims Ex’s Sexual Assault Allegations Are False

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tenoch Huerta, who played Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, responded to sexual assault allegations against him on Monday (June 12).

Saxophonist María Elena Ríos accused Huerta of being a sexual predator in several Twitter posts on Saturday (June 10). The Wakanda Forever star denied her allegations in a statement on Instagram Stories.

“A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfire – and I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer,” he wrote. “About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.”

Huerta said he enlisted legal help to fight Ríos’ claims. The Wakanda Forever cast member hoped to protect his reputation.

“A few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage,” he wrote. “Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive.”

He added, “I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.

Rios hasn’t publicly reacted to Huerta’s statement as of yet. Disney and Marvel haven’t commented on the allegations against the Wakanda Forever actor.