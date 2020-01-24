Wale Discusses Past Concerns Over Bouncing Back From Depression

(AllHipHop News) Throughout his decade-long career, Wale dealt with a lot of personal and professional issues. The 35-year-old emcee has been very open about his battles with depression and anxiety.

Despite those setbacks, Wale continued to progress as a recording artist. His Jeremih-assisted single "On Chill" peaked at #22 on the Hot 100 chart in 2019, and the record earned the Rick Ross protégé another platinum plaque.

Last October, the DC-raised performer spoke with local CBS affiliate WUSA9 backstage at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland. The news outlet recently published the interview which includes Wale talking about family, fame, and his mental health.

"Having a daughter, having my album not perform well, being in legal battles over my finances all at the same time, it was tough for me," admitted Wale to WUSA9 reporter Mikea Turner.

He continued, "I didn't know if I could bounce back. Obviously, I'm going to work like it. I'm not going to put it in my mind. But in retrospect, I didn’t know. That sh*t was hard."

The Grammy-nominated rapper was able to bounce back with 2019's Wow... That's Crazy. The project was Wale's fourth Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 chart. He enlisted Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Jeremih, Kelly Price, 6LACK, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, Boogie, Lil Durk, Mannywellz, and Pink Sweat$ for the LP.