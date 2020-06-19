AllHipHop
Wale Drops Surprise Project 'The Imperfect Storm'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Celebrate Juneteenth with new music from several R&B and Hip Hop artists.

(AllHipHop News) Today, Wale returned with a new 6-track EP titled The Imperfect Storm. The DMV representative reportedly recorded the project over the last two weeks.

The Imperfect Storm arrived after protesters took the streets around the world in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Global demonstrations began following the murder of George Floyd by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Wale's discography also includes other EPs like It's Complicated and Self Promotion as well as studio LPs like The Album About Nothing and Wow... That's Crazy. The latter album was released in 2019.

June 19, also known as Juneteenth, saw new projects by Teyana Taylor (The Album), John Legend (Bigger Love), and Tee Grizzley (The Smartest) drop as well. Juneteenth is celebrated as the day in 1865 when enslaved Black people in Texas learned that they were now free men and women.

