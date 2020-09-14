Wale Enlists Fans To Help Get Adele Sample Cleared

Rapper Wale has some ideas for flipping one of Adele's songs, but he can't get in touch with the songstress.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Wale has recruited his Twitter fans to help bring a song sample request to Adele's attention.

Wale reached out to his social media followers to make his request.

"Y'all think Adele would clear a sample for me?? Help me y'all," he wrote.

Fans were quick to jump on the task, while others suggested Wale use his previous business connections to Jay-Z and his Roc Nation management label to convince Adele to sign off on the request.

"Tell her you know HOV (Jay-Z). That makes you Beyonce adjacent," one Twitter user replied, referencing Adele's love for the rap mogul's superstar wife.

Wale hasn't revealed which of the British soul sensation's tracks he is hoping to revamp, but suggests it may be a daring ask, after indicating singer Gavin DeGraw nixed another sample plan.

"Aye I wanted to do a gogo version of Gavin Degraw 'chariot'," he tweeted. "Like I had a plan to try bounce beat and traditional... but sometimes your ideas sound wild to people."

Adele has yet to publicly comment on the online appeal but the collaboration would no doubt be epic.