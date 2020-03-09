AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Wale's 'Wow…That’s Crazy' To Be Released As A Limited Vinyl For Record Store Day

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The special version will include an exclusive song.

(AllHipHop News) Warner Records announced plans to release numerous items as part of the annual Record Store Day. Wale's most recent album will be one of the limited editions presented for the celebration.

Wow…That’s Crazy, which originally came out in 2019, will be introduced as a Red vinyl album. Only 3,000 copies will be made available worldwide on Saturday, April 18.

RSD2020

Wale's sixth studio LP features Kelly Price, Ari Lennox, Boogie, 6LACK, Bryson Tiller, Jeremih, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, and Pink Sweats. The vinyl edition includes the exclusive track “Special” with Bizness Boi, Adé, and AUGUST 08. 

Wow... That's Crazy debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200 chart with 38,000 album-equivalent units. The single “On Chill" featuring Jeremiah became a Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 chart.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Common Is Cool With Being Labeled A Sex Symbol

Common doesn't "box himself in" when it comes to sexuality.

Fatima Barrie

by

JDD

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine's Former Gang Associate "Nuke" Appeals 17-Year Sentence

Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack is attempting to appeal a 17-year prison sentence for dealing drugs for the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

GrouchyGreg

Tea Company Fined $1 Million Over IG Ads With Cardi B. And Others

Popular Instagram tea brand Teami has been fined a hefty amount for their ads.

Fatima Barrie

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Naby551

First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Uzi Vert, Jhené Aiko & Megan Thee Stallion Are In

The upcoming album chart will be dominated by Hip Hop and R&B.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Blue Ivy Takes Her Daddy Jay-Z To Lakers-Clippers Game, Twitter Goes Berserk

JAY-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter were courtside for a friendly father-daughter Sunday date, ending with a promise from LeBron James to send her a special gift.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

50 Cent Trolls Bow Wow For Falling During A Performance

See what the Queens-bred mogul has to say about Shad Moss.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Chop504

Nick Cannon: Our Beef "Might Have Gotten A Little Too Intense" For Eminem & 50 Cent

Do you want to see Fiddy trade jokes with Mariah Carey's ex-husband?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Cynthia Dababy

Benny the Butcher Looking For New Rappers With Features Challenge

Benny the Butcher announced a new challenge on Instagram and not one, but three rappers are going to get put on!

Fatima Barrie

by

AlPoe

Is Nelly Relaunching The Apple Bottoms Brand?

The 2000s-era clothing line could be back in stores soon...

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)