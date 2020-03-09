Wale's 'Wow…That’s Crazy' To Be Released As A Limited Vinyl For Record Store Day

The special version will include an exclusive song.

(AllHipHop News) Warner Records announced plans to release numerous items as part of the annual Record Store Day. Wale's most recent album will be one of the limited editions presented for the celebration.

Wow…That’s Crazy, which originally came out in 2019, will be introduced as a Red vinyl album. Only 3,000 copies will be made available worldwide on Saturday, April 18.

Wale's sixth studio LP features Kelly Price, Ari Lennox, Boogie, 6LACK, Bryson Tiller, Jeremih, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, and Pink Sweats. The vinyl edition includes the exclusive track “Special” with Bizness Boi, Adé, and AUGUST 08.

Wow... That's Crazy debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200 chart with 38,000 album-equivalent units. The single “On Chill" featuring Jeremiah became a Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 chart.