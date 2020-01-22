Wale To Perform At Royal Ravens Inaugural Call Of Duty League Home Series

(AllHipHop News) The London Royal Ravens Home Series - the United Kingdom’s inaugural tournament for the Call of Duty League - is set to begin on February 8 at London's Copper Box Arena. ReKTGlobal announced that American emcee Wale is joining Dutch deejay Nicky Romero as a performer at the competition.

"With Wale joining the concert lineup, the Home Series brings together the biggest artists in Hip Hop and EDM, plus the world’s best Call of Duty pro athletes,” stated London Royal Ravens Managing Director Michael ‘ODEE’ O’Dell.

ReKTGobal's Chief Gaming Officer continued, “The inaugural homestand weekend for the London Royal Ravens is a can’t miss event with unforgettable performances, an action-packed esports tournament and lots of behind-the-scenes access for fans and the challenger scene.”

The Call of Duty League is a global esports league. It is composed of 12 professional teams that represent 11 cities across North America and Europe. Wale and Nicky Romero's respective performances will be part of the first-day festivities during the Royal Ravens’ first Home Series weekend.