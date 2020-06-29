Watch 2020 BET Award Performances By DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Public Enemy, Nas, Summer Walker, Usher & More

Kobe Bryant and Little Richard were honored with special tributes.

(AllHipHop News) The 2020 BET Awards was a showcase of Black excellence. Music stars representing genres from Hip Hop and R & B to Gospel and Country performed remotely for the television audience.

Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody, Questlove, Jahi, and YG opened the award show with a remixed performance of Public Enemy's song “Fight the Power.” The video set the tone for the night as many of the performances incorporated messages about racial justice, police violence, and the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Roddy Ricch appeared twice on the show. The Compton rapper performed his own songs “High Fashion” and “The Box”. He also joined with North Carolina's DaBaby to run through their #1 smash hit "Rockstar."

R & B newcomer Summer Walker and R & B icon Usher linked up to record live visuals for a mashup of Walker's "Come Thru" and Usher's "You Make Me Wanna.” Megan Thee Stallion, D Smoke, SiR, John Legend, Anderson .Paak, Jay Rock, Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, and other acts were part of the BET Awards lineup as well.

Jennifer Hudson presented her rendition of "Young, Gifted and Black" which has been recorded by legends such as Nina Simone, Donny Hathaway, and Aretha Franklin. In addition, Lil Wayne and Wayne Brady delivered tributes to Kobe Bryant and Little Richard, respectively. To see the full list of winners for the 2020 BET Awards visit here.