Watch 2020 VMA Performances By DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow & Black Eyed Peas

(AllHipHop News) In spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MTV continued ahead with its annual Video Music Awards by producing virtual performances. Numerous music stars put together socially-distanced presentations for the show.

The Weeknd, who won Video Of The Year, ran through "Blinding Lights" at The Edge at Hudson Yards. In addition, DaBaby performed the Blame It on Baby tracks "Peep Hole", "Blind," and "Rockstar" alongside the Jabbawockeez.

As he was performing "Blind," DaBaby was seen handcuffed in the back of a police car. The North Carolina native later jumped on top of the vehicle as he starts his #1 hit "Rockstar." At one point, images of burning skyscrapers were displayed behind him.

Doja Cat's set featured the rapper/singer performing "Say So" and "Like That." R & B duo Chloe x Halle performed "Ungodly Hour" while rap newcomer Jack Harlow offered a live rendition of "Whats Poppin." Black Eyed Peas, featuring Nicky Jam and Tyga, closed out the VMAs with "Vida Loca" and "I Gotta Feeling."